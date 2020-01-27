'War on Leaks' stepped up as army withdraws from incomplete Vaal River rehab

In another desperate attempt to address water shortages, the government has renewed its commitment to the War on Leaks programme.

The programme trains young people to help local governments to reduce non-revenue water (water that is lost before it reaches the consumer) due to malfunctioning infrastructure.

A special joint "MinMec" (ministers and MECs) team recently instructed officials to make sure that the programme was sufficiently funded, to the point where an exit strategy is properly executed.

According to a statement by the department of water and sanitation, priority for the deployment of the trained youths will be given to municipalities with high water losses.