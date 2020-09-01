Human Rights Commission will wait before taking #TracyZille to court

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says it will take a little more time to ensure all its facts and information are correct before taking the person behind the “Tracy Zille” Twitter account to the Equality Court.

Last week, the commission said it had identified the person behind the controversial account and would likely lodge a hate speech case with the Equality Court this week.

“The office wants to make sure all the facts and information received from the tracing agent are correct,” commissioner Chris Nissen told TimesLIVE on Tuesday.

The SAHRC did not name the person.