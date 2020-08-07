Investment in infrastructure is key to water security
The outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic in SA has once again laid bare the harsh realities of the ever-widening social and economic divide that persists to characterise our country.
When the first positive case was reported by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases in early March, there was every sign that the government and its social partners had their work cut out...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.