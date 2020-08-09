U.S. court blocks ban on trans people changing sex on birth certificates.

A federal court in the U.S. state of Idaho has overturned a state-wide ban that stopped transgender people from changing the sex on their birth certificates to match their gender identity.

Idaho Governor Brad Little looked set to face a legal battle after he signed into law two controversial bills in March regarding the trans community.

One law resuscitated a ban preventing trans people born in Idaho from changing the gender on their birth certificates, while the other banned trans girls from competing in female sports teams.

But the U.S. District Court for Idaho said late Friday that the ban on changing gender markers was in breach of a 2018 injunction that ordered the state to stop discriminating against trans people by preventing them from updating their documents.

Idaho's Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) "denies transgender individuals a meaningful process for changing the sex listed on their birth certificate", said Judge Candy W. Dale in her ruling.

"This violates the injunction's directive prohibiting IDHW from categorically rejecting applications from transgender people to change the sex listed on their birth certificates."