Fiery clashes force Eskom to pull out of Khayelitsha

Western Cape police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana said on Monday that cases of public violence and malicious damage to property were under investigation following protest action in the area.

“Public order police services and other law enforcement agencies are in the area monitoring the situation. No one has been arrested so far. Mew Way and Japhta Masemola [roads] are closed - protestors are burning tyres in the road. Police will remain in the area until the situation is back to normal,” said Rwexana on Monday afternoon.

Authorities have been stretched to capacity since late last week trying to prevent large-scale land grabs along the N2 highway and in several suburbs across the metro.

On Friday, protesters stoned cars along the N2 highway, forcing the authorities to briefly close the road to traffic.

For several kilometres to the north of the highway, strings of blue plastic tied between sticks stuck in the ground demarcate plots of unoccupied land. People could be seen erecting structures and carrying building material across the highway on Sunday, while protesters closed roads and clashed with police in Blue Downs.