Legality of lockdown evictions in the hands of two judges

Advocate Renata Williams, for the SAPS, also opposed the applicants. She argued that the relief sought — that the police fairly prosecute their duties — was not needed, and that the applicants should have sought an interdict against the sheriff instead.

Allie suggested that the experience of many people was that the SAPS was always deployed in support of the ALIU, regardless of any illegality the unit might perpetrate.

Arendse said that regarding the Qolani matter, the SAPS had displayed “shocking lack of empathy”.

He added: “We have not heard from police that they have conducted an investigation ... nothing has been said from the police that this kind of treatment is unacceptable, and that the perpetrators of the crime will be brought to account and arrested.

“The city has engaged in unlawful behaviour and intends to continue to do so — demolished and evicted without court order. Yet though SAPS have been present, they have not intervened to prevent these unlawful actions.

“SAPS is regularly present when ALIU demolishes. Now, SAPS come and say it’s nothing to do with us. This should concern the court: when people say nothing, it means a lot.”

Arendse also said: “The city has become a judge in their own cause. They take the law into their own hands, and decide who to evict, what constitutes a home, what constitutes a resident.

“This is not helped by the terms of the tender that the court has seen which encourages this kind of uncontrolled illegal conduct — there is no guidance given. We haven’t seen any directives or guidelines for what is occupied and what is unoccupied.”

Arendse said the egregious treatment of Qolani showed there was an endemic problem with culture in the city’s law enforcement, and this was not simply an isolated incident. “‘A few bad apples’ is no defence,” said Arendse. “It’s all of them — from the mayor all the way down to the ALIU officials.”