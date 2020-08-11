SA envoys to Zimbabwe meet only with Mnangagwa who insists criticisms are 'divisive falsehoods'

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s mediation in Zimbabwe got off to a rocky start after his special envoys met only with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and not the opposition.

SA's former deputy president Baleka Mbete and former cabinet ministers Sydney Mufamadi and Ngoako Ramatlhodi, on a mission to “meet all stakeholders”, had a meeting behind closed doors with Mnangagwa at State House.

After the meeting, Mufamadi told reporters the SA envoys were dispatched by Ramaphosa to seek clarity on alleged human rights violation and abductions. He declined to say what came out of the meeting but promised that Ramaphosa would speak soon.

“We can’t tell our president what was discussed through the media. We will brief him and he will then make it public,” he said.

But sources toldSowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE that Mnangagwa reiterated that there’s no crisis in Zimbabwe.

The opposition said it felt let down by the envoys' failure to meet them.