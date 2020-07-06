From a humiliating eviction to the pursuit of justice - a timeline of Khayelitsha's Bulelani Qholani

Bulelani Qholani, the 28-year-old man from Khayelitsha in the Western Cape who was dragged naked from his home last week, is determined to see justice done.

Here is a timeline of how it all unfolded:

Eviction and city's response — July 1

A video shared by National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) president Irvin Jim last week showed a naked man being manhandled by law-enforcement officers during evictions in Khayelitsha. The man attempted to fight off officers to gain entry into the shack. He told SowetanLIVE he wanted to cover up during the scuffle.

He eventually gained entry into the shack as the structure was dismantled before he could cover up.

Cape Town officials later issued a public statement condemning the conduct of its officers. It said it was considering the suspension of the four officers and that an internal investigation had been established.