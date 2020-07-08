Baby might lose leg due to mystery injury

The mother of a two-week-old baby fears that her daughter could lose her leg after an infection from a drip needle left her with a gaping wound.

Nthabiseng Masenya, 31, blamed Mamelodi Hospital for gross negligence that she alleged left her daughter, Boiketlo, with the injury on her ankle after birth.

Masenya said her newborn baby had to be put on an oxygen machine and a drip for three days two weeks ago.

"They said she had a shortage of blood and as a result was put on another drip for blood transfusion after I was asked to donate blood for her," Masenya said

However, she said a week ago her daughter was left with a swelling on the ankle where the drip was administered and the wound just kept growing by the day and won't heal. Sowetan has seen the wound, which appears to be an infection around the infant's ankle, where the drip needle was inserted.

"I don't know what's happening as doctors don't know what's causing the wound. Some doctors even say my baby's leg may have to be amputated if the wound does not heal," Masenya said.

"It's been more than a week now since the wound has developed but nobody has told me what's happening or if my child will be able to walk or not. It seems nobody knows."

Masenya has lodged a complaint of gross negligence with the hospital.