School within its rights to bar isiphandla

For centuries, maybe millennia, the skin has raised all sort of discomfort and pleasure in societies across the world, arousing many myths besides its primary functions of protection and sensation.



Recently a skin from a goat has raised the ire of the people in different landscapes across SA. Many of us will know that goatskin has whole lots of uses. It can be used to make rugs, gloves, shoes and other accessories for example...