Danny Msiza successfully challenges VBS report

ANC Limpopo heavyweight Danny Msiza has successfully challenged the VBS Mutual Bank report by Advocate Terry Motau which pointed at him as a mastermind of looting that took place at the bank.

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has set aside parts of the report which related to Msiza’s role in the looting of over R2bn at the bank.

Titled ‘The Great Bank Heist’, the report said Msiza used his political power to intervene numerous times in influencing municipalities in Limpopo to invest in the now defunct bank.

The report further said that Kabelo Matsepe, who was fingered as an intermediary between municipalities that invested the money and the bank, in fact worked for Msiza who is the ANC Limpopo provincial treasurer.