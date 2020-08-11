Danny Msiza successfully challenges VBS report
ANC Limpopo heavyweight Danny Msiza has successfully challenged the VBS Mutual Bank report by Advocate Terry Motau which pointed at him as a mastermind of looting that took place at the bank.
The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has set aside parts of the report which related to Msiza’s role in the looting of over R2bn at the bank.
Titled ‘The Great Bank Heist’, the report said Msiza used his political power to intervene numerous times in influencing municipalities in Limpopo to invest in the now defunct bank.
The report further said that Kabelo Matsepe, who was fingered as an intermediary between municipalities that invested the money and the bank, in fact worked for Msiza who is the ANC Limpopo provincial treasurer.
The court has reviewed and set aside parts of the report that relates to Msiza’s alleged role in the looting of the bank.
The court upheld Msiza’s challenge that Motau acted unlawfully when he failed to give him an opportunity to state his side of the story before releasing the report which made adverse findings against him.
“The first respondent’s [Motau] failure to afford the applicant the right to procedural fairness (audi) prior to the release of the report titled “The Great Bank Heist” is unlawful and unconstitutional and violated the applicant’s (Msiza) right in terms of section 34 of the constitution,” the court ruled.
Msiza’s mention in the report led the province deciding that he must step aside from his role as the provincial treasurer.
