South Africa

Danny Msiza successfully challenges VBS report

11 August 2020 - 12:28
Danny Msiza.
Danny Msiza.
Image: File

ANC Limpopo heavyweight Danny Msiza has successfully challenged the VBS Mutual Bank report by Advocate Terry Motau which pointed at him as a mastermind of looting that took place at the bank.

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has set aside parts of the report which related to Msiza’s role in the looting of over R2bn at the bank.

Titled ‘The Great Bank Heist’, the report  said Msiza used his political power to intervene numerous times in influencing municipalities in Limpopo to invest in the now defunct bank.

The report further said that Kabelo Matsepe, who was fingered as an intermediary between municipalities that invested the money and the bank, in fact worked for Msiza who is the ANC Limpopo provincial treasurer.

How Ace Magashule silenced dissent on VBS duo

The ANC has temporarily shelved the return to office of the two controversial Limpopo officials after party secretary-general Ace Magashule was ...
News
4 days ago

The court has reviewed and set aside parts of the report that relates to Msiza’s alleged role in the looting of the bank.

The court upheld Msiza’s challenge that Motau acted unlawfully when he failed to give him an opportunity to state his side of the story before releasing the report which made adverse findings against him. 

“The first respondent’s [Motau] failure to afford the applicant the right to procedural fairness (audi) prior to the release of the report titled “The Great Bank Heist” is unlawful and unconstitutional and violated the applicant’s (Msiza) right in terms of section 34 of the constitution,” the court ruled.

Msiza’s mention in the report led the province deciding that he must step aside from his role as the provincial treasurer.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
X