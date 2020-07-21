ANC integrity committee is just a veil to cover the moral nakedness of the party

Integrity is defined as the practice of being honest and showing consistent and uncompromising adherence to strong moral and ethical principles and values.

To this end, the ANC integrity committee is nothing, but a charade to hoodwink South Africans and maintain the illusion of integrity for the 108-year-old organisation.

The latest test of integrity which the ANC failed spectacularly came recently when the national executive committee (NEC) resolved to reinstate two of their Limpopo leaders who were seriously implicated in the wanton looting which led to the collapse of the VBS Mutual Bank.

What depresses the most is that elderly pensioners lost their hard-earned savings during this brazen orgy of depredation.

The former Limpopo treasurer Danny Msiza was suspended following the recommendation of the integrity committee after he was fingered to have played a prominent role in the looting of almost R2bn from the VBS bank.

The Motau report detailed how Msiza had used his political influence to convince mayors and municipal managers from at least 10 Limpopo municipalities to invest hundreds of millions of rands in the bank.

Msiza has taken the Motau report on review and tried to self-reinstate after complying with his suspension for five months.