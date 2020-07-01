ANC shows little sense of responsibility

The planned reinstatement of two top Limpopo African National Congress officials allegedly implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal, shows the ruling party's lack of accountability to the public.

Provincial treasurer Danny Msiza and former Vhembe municipality mayor Florence Radzilani were suspended in 2018 after they were fingered in the report which detailed the looting of R2bn from the bank.

Radzilani was implicated in the report for demanding a R300,000 "Christmas" present after her district municipality deposited R300m into the collapsed bank

Msiza was named as an alleged kingpin in the "heist" by one of the bank's officials, who claimed that he influenced municipalities to deposit money with VBS. Msiza has since challenged the report in court.

In Tuesday's edition we reported that the ANC national executive committee had decided, at a meeting at the weekend, that the two should be reinstated into their previous positions.