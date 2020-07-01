ANC shows little sense of responsibility
The planned reinstatement of two top Limpopo African National Congress officials allegedly implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal, shows the ruling party's lack of accountability to the public.
Provincial treasurer Danny Msiza and former Vhembe municipality mayor Florence Radzilani were suspended in 2018 after they were fingered in the report which detailed the looting of R2bn from the bank.
Radzilani was implicated in the report for demanding a R300,000 "Christmas" present after her district municipality deposited R300m into the collapsed bank
Msiza was named as an alleged kingpin in the "heist" by one of the bank's officials, who claimed that he influenced municipalities to deposit money with VBS. Msiza has since challenged the report in court.
In Tuesday's edition we reported that the ANC national executive committee had decided, at a meeting at the weekend, that the two should be reinstated into their previous positions.
Recently, eight men were arrested in connection with VBS looting and seven off them appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to multiple charges that included racketeering, money laundering and theft.
The eighth did not appear in court as he was quarantined for Covid-19.
The Hawks said their investigation was ongoing on the matter, while the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors also confirmed it probed three, charged and sanctioned them. auditors in the VBS scheme. Their probe was also continuing.
How did the the ANC national executive committee reach a decision that the two should return to work?
What if they are arrested later on when they are in their roles, as they were mentioned in the initial report on VBS?
This was a chance for the ANC to show the masses it has zero tolerance on corruption,
What message is the ruling party sending to the poor grannies who lost their hard earned money in VBS?
The ANC is due to make an official pronouncement on the matter today, we hope their decision will not be an embarrassment to the party later on.
