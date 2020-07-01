Ace Magashule defends ANC decision to reinstate Limpopo officials fingered in VBS looting

“We have informed the province before we came out to the public but we will engage our structures and society and we will explain the rationale behind the decision taken by the NEC. This decision is the decision of the NEC as a collective, which is the highest decision-making body in between conferences. It is no disrespect to whoever out there, it is how we deal with the issues of justice and I think it is the right thing to do.”

The Sowetan reported on Wednesday that ANC Limpopo secretary Soviet Lekganyane expressed his opposition to the decision.

The NECs decision comes hot on the heels of the arrest of officials of the bank in recent weeks. The officials were released on R100,000 bail and the NPA says more arrests are on the way.

Msiza was accused of allegedly encouraging municipalities to deposit money in the bank and Radzilani for allegedly demanding about R300,000 after her municipality deposited huge sums with the bank.

Magashule denied that the ANC was not taking seriously allegations of corruption which were brought to the attention of the party.

The NEC sat for two days over the past weekend and also discussed matters related to Covid-19 challenges, the economy, international solidarity and the upcoming local government elections.