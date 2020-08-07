How Ace Magashule silenced dissent on VBS duo

The ANC has temporarily shelved the return to office of the two controversial Limpopo officials after party secretary-general Ace Magashule was ordered to conduct proper consultations with affected people following objections to his earlier process.



The decision to reinstate ANC Limpopo deputy chairperson Florence Radzilani and provincial treasurer Danny Msiza who are implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank looting was again a sticking point at the governing party's executive at the weekend on the manner in which consultations with lower structures were undertaken by Magashule...