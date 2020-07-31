Step in right direction for tainted ANC

The ANC has placed its officials implicated in the Gauteng health department's personal protective equipment (PPE) tender scandal, on special leave.



Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku, his wife Loyiso, who is a member of the mayoral committee in the City of Joburg, and presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko, were instructed by the party to take leave of absence...