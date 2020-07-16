ANC faces fightback against reinstating 'VBS duo'
The ANC fallout over the reinstatement of the two Limpopo officials implicated in the looting of VBS Mutual Bank is far from over.
The ANC Veterans' League wants the decision by the party's national executive committee (NEC) to reinstate Limpopo's deputy chairperson Florence Radzilani and provincial treasurer Danny Msiza to be reconsidered.
The league's president Snuki Zikalala yesterday told Sowetan they believed the NEC "erred" when deciding to reinstate the pair before they were cleared.
"As the custodian of morality in the ANC, we as the veteran's league believe the NEC has erred this time. I don't know how," Zikalala said.
He said that although they acknowledged that the pair had been "left in limbo" for almost two years which he believed was also unfair, they however still believed the pair can only come back once they have been cleared.
"It's really a travesty of justice to be honest that people who are accused of defrauding poor people are just reinstated like that without a fair disciplinary hearing and a fair trial and the poor gogos have been looted of millions," he said.
"This goes against the ANC's principle which said it very clearly that if you're found wanting, you step aside, clear your name and come back. You can't come back if your name is not cleared."
This development comes as ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is expected to send letters to the two of them confirming their reinstatement.
This follows the "consultation" of the regional structures including the five regional executives and the leagues on Friday last week.
Sowetan understands all the ANC regions in Limpopo including Mopani, Sekhukhune, Waterberg, Vhembe and Capricorn accepted the decision to reinstate the pair.
However, VBS Mutal Bank shareholders have also slammed the ANC for its decision to reinstate the pair before taking their views into consideration.
Speaking at a press briefing at Farm Boutique Guest House in Matsila village outside Giyani yesterday, chairperson of the VBS Minority Shareholders Wilson Muvhulawa said the shareholders do not agree with the decision to reinstate the two.
"We are not happy. We expect people to be arrested and we are happy that the Hawks have assured us that more arrests will be made soon."
Muvhulawa said the money of poor people including burial societies and hawkers should be recovered.
He said the ANC was ignoring the plight of the people of Vhembe district.
The shareholders were joined by Contralesa, the ANC Veteran's League in the region, Pastors' Forum, Samwu and Cosatu. They all said they were very aggrieved about a lack of merit in the decision both procedurally and substantively.
Chairperson of the MK veterans in the region Godfrey Mahani said they received a letter on July 10 from the ANC informing them about the NEC decision.
Mahani said they have written to the ANC, both national and provincial, to express their disappointment and have given them a deadline of midday today to respond.
