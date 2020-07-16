ANC faces fightback against reinstating 'VBS duo'

The ANC fallout over the reinstatement of the two Limpopo officials implicated in the looting of VBS Mutual Bank is far from over.

The ANC Veterans' League wants the decision by the party's national executive committee (NEC) to reinstate Limpopo's deputy chairperson Florence Radzilani and provincial treasurer Danny Msiza to be reconsidered.

The league's president Snuki Zikalala yesterday told Sowetan they believed the NEC "erred" when deciding to reinstate the pair before they were cleared.

"As the custodian of morality in the ANC, we as the veteran's league believe the NEC has erred this time. I don't know how," Zikalala said.

He said that although they acknowledged that the pair had been "left in limbo" for almost two years which he believed was also unfair, they however still believed the pair can only come back once they have been cleared.

"It's really a travesty of justice to be honest that people who are accused of defrauding poor people are just reinstated like that without a fair disciplinary hearing and a fair trial and the poor gogos have been looted of millions," he said.

"This goes against the ANC's principle which said it very clearly that if you're found wanting, you step aside, clear your name and come back. You can't come back if your name is not cleared."