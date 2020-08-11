SA's agricultural sector calls for lifting of booze ban

SA's agricultural sector has joined growing calls for the government to reconsider its ban on the sale of alcohol.

Agri SA said it was “gravely concerned” about the impact the current ban has had on the value chain ranging from wine, barley, hops, fruit and maize farmers to glass manufacturers and processors.

“SA Breweries (SAB) is the only beer producer that procures almost 100% of ingredients locally for their operations, and is severely constrained by the ban.

“This spills over to farmers who will not have off-take for their produce.

“The same is happening in the wine industry, with many sellers under severe financial pressure,” said Omri van Zyl, Agri SA executive director.

He described the ban as “corporate carnage”.

SAB recently announced it had halted R5bn in investments in the country over the next two years because of the ban on alcohol sales.

“The cancellation of more than R15bn in investments by the alcohol industry poses a massive threat to the sustainability of the industry and the economy as a whole,” said Van Zyl.