Boy (4) killed in the bushes near home

Last Tuesday, Bandile Skosana celebrated his fourth birthday. On Saturday morning he disappeared from his father's home in Bronkhorstspruit, east of Pretoria.

The next day he was found about 2km away, dead.

Bandile's body had been stabbed at least 14 times in his chest then crushed with a boulder.

The savage crime has rocked the community of Rethabiseng.

Bandile's father, Sipho Skosana, is devastated by the gruesome killing of his child.

"My family last saw him at around 10am on Saturday.

"They thought he left with a neighbour's kid because that was the only friend he had in the area," Skosana told Sowetan.

"The neighbour's kid returned home at around 4pm and he asked where Bandile was. He said he last saw him in the morning."

The family was thrown into a panicked frenzy and started searching for the boy.

Skosana said they then contacted the police and reported Bandile's disappearance.

"Later on in the evening, a boy aged about 14 said he was hunting in the nearby mountain when men chased him after he saw them crushing [what looked like a boy] with huge rock. We didn't know if it was Bandile at the time, but the community followed the [teenager]," Skosana said.

"He [the 14-year-old boy] was obviously traumatised and he did not remember where the incident happened.