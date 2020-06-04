'I didn't reach my full potential', says Jan Bergman

Jan "Kid Gavilan" Bergman says he did not reach his full potential as a professional boxer and that was because he was never given enough time to prepare for a world title.

Bergman eventually won the lesser recognised WBU welterweight belt on May 2 2001. "It was always a last-minute call," he said this week.

He had previously failed twice to win the IBF strap from Kosta Tszyu and Zab Judah before stopping Guillermo Mosquera for the WBU belt in Brakpan.

"The feeling was overwhelming irrespective of the title (WBU)," said the 50-year- old retired fighter who now hones the skills of aspirant boxers.

"I had enough time to prepare for this one, so I knew who I was fighting and I had the time to study him."