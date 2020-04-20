Woman charged after senseless killing of five-year-old boy
A woman has been charged with the murder of a five-year-old boy who was found killed in a tavern in Orange Farm last week.
Pontso Mohlanka appeared in the Vereeniging regional court on Monday where she was charged with Mzwandile Zitho’s murder.
Phindi Mjonondwane, the National Prosecuting Authority’s spokesperson said the matter was postponed until Wednesday for further investigations.
“The matter was also postponed to set a date for the bail application hearing,” Mjonondwane said.
The woman was arrested along with her husband at the tavern, which is located less than 30 metres from Zitho’s home.
“Charges against the man were not placed on the roll as there is currently no prima facie case against him,” she said.
Zitho was found in an upright position with his legs tied and a red rope around his neck in what his family believes was a muthi killling.
Zitho's grandmother Nompumelelo Zitho previously told Sowetan how she frantically searched for her grandson last Wednesday with the tavern owner allegedly telling her not to worry when she asked him if he had seen Mzwandile.
"I was worried sick because I didn't know where he was. I started searching for him and asked the owner of the tavern if he had seen Wandi and he said no. He said Wandi was a smart boy and would return home," she recalled Wednesday's events.
Zitho said the tavern owner assisted them to search for Mzwandile and went as far as sending one of his employees into a neighbouring township.
"He was telling me not to go to the police station and that we would find Wandi by the end of the day. He was so reassuring, but I was concerned and wanted to find my grandson," she said.
Zitho said after several hours of searching, she then went to the police station to report Mzwandile missing."Four hours after our conversations, I was shocked when I arrived at the police station to report Wandi missing, only to find him [tavern owner] there.
"He told us that he had found Wandi's body in his tavern and did not know how it got there," Zitho said.
"I feel betrayed because he was one of the first people to start a search party for Wandi when I told him he was missing.
"He didn't tell me that my grandson was in his tavern the whole time we were looking for him. He said he also didn't know that Wandi was there."
Zitho said she was heartbroken because she raised Mzwandile since he was five months old. She recalled the condition in which they found Mzwandile's body.
"He was standing upright, there was a red rope with small papers containing powdery substances attached to it. His legs were also tied with a handkerchief with a small bottle containing white muthi attached to it.
"It is as if he was a sacrifice."He was an active child and full of energy. He would say to me that he wanted to be a priest because he was tired of seeing me take a taxi to church. He said he would take me to church with his own car."