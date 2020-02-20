Killing of children a crisis in SA, says criminal experts

The recent spate of children killed by their parents or relatives is part of an increase in the crime, says a criminal expert.

Two weeks ago, Limpopo mother Keletso Maimela, 30, handed herself over to the police and confessed to murdering her one-year-old daughter with her boyfriend Fannie Pholoane, 28, in September.

The child was allegedly forced into a bucket filled with water and drowned while Pholoane held her tiny legs.

Another baby, two-month-old Nkanyiso, was killed last month allegedly by her 27-year-old father in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga.

The father has been charged with the baby's murder after he allegedly strangled her, slit her throat and stabbed her in the neck with a bottle.

In August, in Kempton Park, a couple was arrested in connection with the death of their five-month-old baby after a postmortem report revealed he died an unnatural death.