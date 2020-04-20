Tavern owner and wife arrested for boy's murder

The tavern owner who helped the family of a five-year-old boy to search for him after he went missing last week has been arrested for the child's murder.

Mzwandile Zitho's grandmother Nompumelelo Zitho recalled how she frantically searched for her grandson in Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg, on Wednesday with the tavern owner allegedly telling her not to worry when she asked him if he had seen Mzwandile.

"I was worried sick because I didn't know where he was. I started searching for him and asked the owner of the tavern if he had seen Wandi and he said no. He said Wandi was a smart boy and would return home," she recalled Wednesday's events.

Zitho said the tavern owner assisted them to search for Mzwandile and went as far as sending one of his employees into a neighbouring township.

"He was telling me not to go to the police station and that we would find Wandi by the end of the day. He was so reassuring, but I was concerned and wanted to find my grandson," she said.

Zitho said after hours of searching, she then went to the police station to report Mzwandile missing.

"Four hours after our conversations, I was shocked when I arrived at the police station to report Wandi missing, only to find him [tavern owner] there. He told us that he had found Wandi's body in his tavern and did not know how it got there," Zitho said.