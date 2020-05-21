Mom demands to know why robbers killed son, 13

The mother of a teenage boy who was suffocated and shot in cold blood while she was working the night shift says she needs answers from the killers.

Kigan Malesahlo, 13, was murdered by unknown robbers in his home in Clarinet, Emalahleni in Mpumalanga, in the early hours of Tuesday in a house robbery.

The robbers fled with only a television set.

Brenda Malesahlo said she received a call from her neighbour who told her to rush home because something bad had happened.

She works shifts at a mine.

"I'm asking myself a lot of questions. What did my son do to these cruel men that made them kill him? I wish they can be arrested so that they can answer those questions. I want justice for my son," said Malesahlo, weeping.