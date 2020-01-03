Suspect appears in court for massacre of Msomi family in KZN

Members of the Msomi family - whose loved ones where gunned down while watching TV in Mpumalanga, outside Pietermaritzburg, in December - are pleased that someone has been arrested in connection with the deaths.

According to police, a 29-year-old man, who was arrested in December for being in possession of a vehicle suspected to be stolen, has been linked to the murders of six people in their house on December 11.

“Preliminary investigation was conducted and revealed that the vehicle was hijacked in the Mariannhill area in December 2016, where the driver was shot and wounded,” said Saps KZN spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala.

Further investigations by detectives from the provincial organised crime unit linked the man to the murders of Mvumo Msomi, 55, his children Dumisani, 25, Philisiwe, 30, and Celiwe, 11, his nephew Dumisani, 28, and their neighbour Bongani, 40.