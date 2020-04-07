Man arrested in connection with Soweto teen’s murder

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of the 14-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in Soweto.

Siphiwe Sibeko’s body was found mutilated and raped in Mndeni last Friday. This was after she went missing on Thursday while on her way to a tuckshop in Dobsonville.

Police spokesperson Cpt Kay Makhubele said the 22-year-old man is expected to appear in court soon. “Police are searching for the other second suspect that is still on the run,” Makhubele said.

Nandi Sibeko, the teen’s mother could not contain herself on Sunday when she described the state in which her daughter was discovered after she went missing.

“The only thing that we could recognise her with was her clothes - pink takkies and grey trackpants. But we could not recognise her because they injured her badly,” Sibeko said.

She said the family went to the scene where Siphiwe’s body was found and saw the amount of blood her daughter lost.