Nurses stay off work due to Covid-19 fear and lack of PPEs

Healthcare workers in Gauteng are taking a stand against the lack of support and personal protective equipment (PPEs), downing tools at a number of facilities.

Employees at Sterkfontein Psychiatric Hospital in Krugersdorp on the West Rand refused to report for duty after a worker allegedly tested positive for Covid-19.

The workers said their gripe was that not all employees are screened, tested and quarantined. They also said the continued lack of PPE has further placed their lives in danger.

On Monday, Braamfischerville Clinic in Soweto was closed after a worker was suspected of contracting the virus. Mofolo and Zola clinics, also in Soweto, were both shut down last week due to similar concerns. Mofolo Clinic is undergoing fumigation while the Braamfischerville and Zola clinics remain closed.