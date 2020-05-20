Refuse to co-sign on people shaming you

The past few days have been a nightmare from which I am yet to fully awake. I went through something that no woman should ever go through - something that was emotionally, mentally, and psychologically haemorrhaging.

It is an experience I do not wish to elaborate on, for I am yet to fully make sense of it myself, save to say that my most intimate thoughts and photos were shared on social media by someone I was once in love with.

It was both hurtful and embarrassing, but this is not what I want to talk about. I want to talk about something important that happened to me this past Sunday night.

I am not on Instagram - it is not a social network site I particularly like. But someone close to me sent me a video from Instagram that changed my life.

It was uploaded by Zanele Modiba - one of the most brilliant women this country has ever produced. Modiba was the joint winner of the inaugural The Apprentice South Africa when she was only 24 years old.

The video, titled "What winning The Apprentice South Africa taught me about shame" was part of her Alternative Sundays dialogues.