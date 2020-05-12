Midwife talks about love for newborns' first cry

Nursing sister Jane Malatji, who has a 30-year experience in midwifery, describes her profession as noble and that it should be highly appreciated.

Malatji, 58, a senior professional midwife at Kgapane Provincial Hospital in Limpopo, said over the years she helped deliver thousands of babies, including many pair of twins.

"I have seen it all, from the apartheid regime to democratic dispensation. Overall it had been 35 years of commitment, compassion, dedication and love," she said.

Malatji reminisced that she enrolled as a nursing student at Modjadji Nursing College in 1985 and did her training at the same Kgapane hospital, in Bolobedu, Modjadjiskloof, where she now works.

"I'm grateful to God that I chose nursing because here we save lives, and this profession teaches one to appreciate life. We treat people with all sorts of ailments but what gives me joy is when I see patients recovering well before my eyes."

Malatji is one of three senior advanced midwives in the maternity ward who make sure everything is in order for mothers to deliver their babies.