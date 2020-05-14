Mahikeng doctor who tested positive for Covid-19 had hundreds of contacts

Provincial health MEC Madoda Sambatha said the doctor had also been at Victoria hospital, where he was in contact with 22 staff members, two doctors and 21 patients.

At the Mahikeng provincial hospital, the doctor was in contact with 12 doctors, 29 nurses and 70 patients.

In a statement on Wednesday, the North West provincial government said it had a total of 51 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the province. Bojanala district has 36 cases, of which 22 are in Rustenburg. So far 24 patients have recovered.