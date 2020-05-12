'Covid-19 re-ignited my love for nursing,' says Lessie Mbewe

Covid-19 has revived Lessie Mbewe's love for her profession as a nurse.

Mbewe of Mkhuhlu, in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, says she had always wanted to be a nurse and does not regret her choice one bit. She works at Rob Ferreira Hospital in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.

Mbewe told Sowetan that her love for caring for the sick has made her divide her time for duty at the hospital, and attend to the sick at their homes. She also visits schools to check on her young patients who have specific conditions.

"I started working as a pharmacists assistant at Matikwane Hospital in Mkhuhlu, though I always loved nursing. I was burning inside when I saw nurses taking care of patients wanting to do that very same job. I was trained as a nursing assistant and later joined [a local private clinic]," she explained.

"While there, I enrolled as a staff nurse and later went to Themba Hospital [at Kabokweni] where I became a professional nurse.

"At Themba Hospital, I really saw my passion bearing fruit where I would take maybe two days of leave and use one day to go care for my discharged patients at their homes, especially the elders.

"I would also go to schools to see the progress of my [little] patients with certain conditions [like epilepsy]. I also needed to know if their teachers and peers treated them well."

The mother of four said the community of Kabokweni contributed hugely in her winning numerous awards, including the coveted Cecilia Makiwane Award.