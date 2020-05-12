Nursing conditions are 'appalling' - unions

Trade unions in the health sector say working conditions of nurses must improve in order to help in the fight against Covid-19.

Today, is International Nurses Day, and it comes at a time when healthcare workers are in the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Unions have raised concerns about the availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) for workers and and improvement in working conditions.

National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) spokesperson Khaya Xaba said nurses were still being constantly abused verbally and physically by people they serve. Xaba said nurses still faced poor occupational health and safety standards informed by poor infrastructural conditions, lack of resources and high risk of exposure to infections and lack of psychological support.

He said there was still discriminatory policies on salaries and benefits, and nurses still lived in substandard residences.