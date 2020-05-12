Nurses are precious, let's show them our support

When the coronavirus pandemic is over and we look back, nurses will top the list of heroes who assisted in the fight against the disease.

As we mark International Nurses Day today let us express our gratitude to them for the selfless work they do for our nation during these hard times.

This year is more special for the caregivers as the World Health Organisation designated it as the "Year of the Nurse and Midwife". This was to mark the 200th anniversary of nursing pioneer Florence Nightingale's birth.

Coincidentally, the year dedicated to recognise their work and celebrate them has become the one they are working the hardest, as they battle to contain the spread of Covid-19.

They are the first to assess patients to determine the urgency of their illness, before doctors, positioning them at the forefront of the fight against the virus.

Sadly, some of them do so without the personal protective equipment required to attend to patients who might be infected with the virus.