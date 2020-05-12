Nurses face their fears as they battle the Covid-19 threat

You can barely recognise Noxolo Ngobeza. The 59-year-old, a primary healthcare nurse at Stretford Clinic in Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg, is covered in personal protective equipment.

"Every morning before I leave the house I get nervous. I take precautions because of my age. I fall within a group of people who are easily susceptible to catching coronavirus. I also suffer from asthma, so I get very nervous," Ngobeza said.

Today is International Nurses Day, and Ngobeza is one of thousands of nurses who have put their lives on the line to preserve the lives of others.

As of yesterday, Region G, which Orange Farm falls under, had 73 confirmed cases of Covid-19. Having worked as a nurse for 35 years, Ngobeza said Covid-19 was the scariest illness she has had to deal with.

Ngobeza and her colleagues have been forced to dispense medication from outside their offices. The clinic has erected a gazebo at the entrance.