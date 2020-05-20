Free State premier recommends Bloemfontein stays on level 4 as other parts of province go to level 3

The Free State should move to lockdown level 3, except for the capital city, Bloemfontein, Free State premier Sisi Ntombela recommended on Tuesday.

Spokesperson for the provincial government Setjhaba Maphalla said on Wednesday that Ntombela and the provincial command council were continuing discussions with the national command council on the appropriate alert level for Mangaung (Bloemfontein).

“Our primary concern remains the lives of all our people, including their economic livelihoods. The premier is concerned by the rising number of infections in Mangaung, which remains the hotspot in the province.

“The proposal from the premier is based on scientific data that indicates that most of the infections come from Mangaung,” Maphalla said.