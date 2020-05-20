South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa consulting political parties on Covid-19 lockdown

By Staff reporter - 20 May 2020 - 11:16
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File image
Image: Esa Alexander

President Cyril Ramaphosa is meeting on Wednesday morning — day 55 of the lockdown and day 20 of stage 4 — with leaders of political parties represented in parliament to discuss the national response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also under discussions will be “matters related to the national lockdown”, his office said in a statement.

It said: “This virtual meeting will be the third consultative meeting the president will be holding with leaders of political parties on this public health challenge.

“The president has held a series of meetings and consultation with leaders across various sectors of society since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure that the national effort to combat the crisis is inclusive and enjoys the support of all stakeholder groups.”

The country is expected to move into stage three of the lockdown from June 1 as restrictions are eased.

