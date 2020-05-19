Gauteng set to move to level 3 from June, says David Makhura

Gauteng will move to a less restrictive lockdown level at the beginning of June, premier David Makhura said on Tuesday.

BusinessLIVE reported that Makhura addressed a virtual sitting of the Gauteng provincial legislature in which he sketched a picture of the economic devastation facing the province, which ordinarily contributes more than a third to the country’s GDP.

SA has been in a state of disaster for more than two months, with the majority of the time under a strict national lockdown that is being lifted in phases. The phases range from level 5 at its strictest to level 1 at its most relaxed. SA is now on level four.

“Gauteng will be going to level three at the beginning of June,” Makhura said.

He emphasised that the province will move to different levels as a whole, and not in a fragmented way which would see metros and districts at different levels. Last week Makhura said the province was too integrated for this type of approach.

The province was initially the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, but has benefited greatly from the lockdown, which closed OR Tambo and Lanseria airports.

He said the province could not stay at level 4 for too long as many people do not have the means to support themselves and the province does not have enough resources to provide assistance indefinitely.