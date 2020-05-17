Zimbabwe extends 'level 2' lockdown indefinitely

Zimbabwe will remain on “level 2” of its Covid-19 lockdown indefinitely, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Saturday.

In his address, the president said he was happy that the country has done fairly well considering that it was estimated that by the end of April the situation would have been disastrous.

“Government noted with satisfaction the continued positive impact of the lockdown measures our country has implemented since March 30, to date. Initial estimates indicated that by April 29, Zimbabwe would have about 1,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19,” he said.