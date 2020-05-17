Zimbabwe extends 'level 2' lockdown indefinitely
Zimbabwe will remain on “level 2” of its Covid-19 lockdown indefinitely, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Saturday.
In his address, the president said he was happy that the country has done fairly well considering that it was estimated that by the end of April the situation would have been disastrous.
“Government noted with satisfaction the continued positive impact of the lockdown measures our country has implemented since March 30, to date. Initial estimates indicated that by April 29, Zimbabwe would have about 1,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19,” he said.
“Zimbabwe will therefore continue on the level 2 lockdown for an indefinite period,” Mnangagwa said.
“We shall have regular two-week interval reviews to assess progress or lack of it. This should give us more time to strengthen the prevention and case management approaches for various risk populations.”
With 42 positive cases, 4 deaths and 13 recoveries the two weeks extended lockdown was due to end on Sunday night. However, with the indefinite extension below are key things to know:
- There will be fortnight reviews of lockdown
- Political rallies, church gatherings remain banned
- Restaurants to open for takeaways but nightclubs remain closed
- Business hours from 8am-4:30pm; previously it was 9am-3pm
- Because of the “modified” level 2, early detection, tracing, testing and mapping high risk populations to be made easy
- Walking around without a face mask is a criminal offence
- Low risk sports such as golf and cricket would be allowed to resume
- Only government-owned public transport to be used.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.