Maboneng struggles to keep the vibe going

Maboneng is seen as "the place of light" despite being buried in the deep dingy parts of cold Johannesburg.

Despite the rampant crime in the city, people from Johannesburg and all over the world would arrive in their numbers to enjoy the vibrant hub and all it had to offer. From popular nightclubs to quaint coffee shops, those who had their fingers on the pulse would be beckoned there.

But under lockdown, restaurants full of life a few months ago are sealed up. Only a few stores have tentatively opened.

One of those is specialist coffee shop Home of the Bean, owned by married couple Leroy and Itumeleng Kgopa.

The Kgopas decided to re-open under the level 4 regulations to ensure the survival of their business and to protect their three employees from losing their jobs.

Leroy, who doubles up as a diagnostic radiographer at Helen Joseph Hospital, said since the coffee shop part of their business only started running last year they had just registered with the Unemployment Insurance Fund in February, making it impossible to claim from the fund for relief during the Covid-19 lockdown.

"So we have been paying for part of their [workers'] salaries from our own salaries."