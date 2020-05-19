Entertainment

Top soapies return to our TV screens after Covid-19 enforced break

By Emmanuel Tjiya - 19 May 2020 - 08:37
Siphesihle Ndaba plays Mazet in Gomora. / SUPPLIED
Popular TV dramas Gomora, Isibaya and The River will return with new episodes next week after their Covid-19 production break that had left viewers frustrated.

But Uzalo's over 11-milion followers will have to wait much longer to watch their favourite drama after SABC acting spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo revealed to Sowetan yesterday that SA's most-watched show would only return on screen on June 15.

The show went off air two weeks ago because of lack of new episodes due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

However, Mzansi Magic's Gomora and Isibaya will both air new material daily from Monday. The shows also ran out of episodes almost a month ago due to lockdown restrictions that prevented shooting from taking place.

On the same day, season 3 of Sindi Dlathu's The River, which stopped airing on May 8, will resume with new episodes on 1Magic.

All shows resumed production two weeks ago under national lockdown level 4 regulations. Gomora last month dethroned The Queen as the most watched TV show on pay broadcaster DStv, according to the latest data by Broadcast Research Council of SA.

"We are so excited to go back to work. The lockdown was a necessity but we missed being on the set of Gomora. Any opportunity to wake up and live out our filmmaking dreams is always a blessing," executive producer Kutlwano Ditsele said.

"Viewers can expect more intrigue, twists and a whole lot of drama when Gomora returns. It's going to feel like a sequel... bigger and better."

When Isibaya resume on Monday, viewers should expect baby daddy drama for Ntwentle (Asavela Mngqithi) as her pregnancy begin to play out.

