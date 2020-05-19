Top soapies return to our TV screens after Covid-19 enforced break
Popular TV dramas Gomora, Isibaya and The River will return with new episodes next week after their Covid-19 production break that had left viewers frustrated.
But Uzalo's over 11-milion followers will have to wait much longer to watch their favourite drama after SABC acting spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo revealed to Sowetan yesterday that SA's most-watched show would only return on screen on June 15.
The show went off air two weeks ago because of lack of new episodes due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.
However, Mzansi Magic's Gomora and Isibaya will both air new material daily from Monday. The shows also ran out of episodes almost a month ago due to lockdown restrictions that prevented shooting from taking place.
On the same day, season 3 of Sindi Dlathu's The River, which stopped airing on May 8, will resume with new episodes on 1Magic.
All shows resumed production two weeks ago under national lockdown level 4 regulations. Gomora last month dethroned The Queen as the most watched TV show on pay broadcaster DStv, according to the latest data by Broadcast Research Council of SA.
"We are so excited to go back to work. The lockdown was a necessity but we missed being on the set of Gomora. Any opportunity to wake up and live out our filmmaking dreams is always a blessing," executive producer Kutlwano Ditsele said.
"Viewers can expect more intrigue, twists and a whole lot of drama when Gomora returns. It's going to feel like a sequel... bigger and better."
When Isibaya resume on Monday, viewers should expect baby daddy drama for Ntwentle (Asavela Mngqithi) as her pregnancy begin to play out.
The show has also teased a lot of new love stories for Fenyang (Aubrey Poo) , Phumelele (Ayanda Borotho), Mabuyi (Samukele Mkhize), Duma (Muzi Mthabela), S'bu (Sdumo Mtshali) and Jerry (Charles Phasha).
"They have very strict rules on set and it's weird working with masks and social distancing, but it feels good to be back at work," Mngqithi said.
In the last episode of Gomora, it was revealed that Thathi's (Katlego Danke) son Langa (Siya Xaba) is the son of her childhood sweetheart Melusi (Zolisa Xaluva).
Viewers will discover how the latest revelation impact Melusi's newly formed family with Gladys (Thembi Seete).
"I feel extremely privileged to be working at a time when most people find themselves deeply despondent because they are still unable to. My heart goes out to every family that is struggling under the circumstances," Xaluva said.
"I look forward to help provide entertainment that will hopefully help raise the spirits of those who are at home."
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.