Top soapies return to our TV screens after Covid-19 enforced break

Popular TV dramas Gomora, Isibaya and The River will return with new episodes next week after their Covid-19 production break that had left viewers frustrated.

But Uzalo's over 11-milion followers will have to wait much longer to watch their favourite drama after SABC acting spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo revealed to Sowetan yesterday that SA's most-watched show would only return on screen on June 15.

The show went off air two weeks ago because of lack of new episodes due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

However, Mzansi Magic's Gomora and Isibaya will both air new material daily from Monday. The shows also ran out of episodes almost a month ago due to lockdown restrictions that prevented shooting from taking place.