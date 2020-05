'We are not stuck in level 4': Ramaphosa on lockdown and ciggies

“This country is bound to go from level 3 to level 2 and finally level 1. We are not stuck in level 4. I need to make that very clear. We are now going to migrate to level 3 so that we can loosen up the restrictions so that the economy can start operating once again.”

Asked for more details about moving to level 3 he said: “Consultations are starting tomorrow [Friday]. We have already said that we are moving to level 3. What we are really consulting about is the measures that should be part of level 3.

“We’re starting consultations tomorrow with Nedlac [the National Economic Development and Labour Council], we’ll do our provinces the following day” and then consult with other parties.

Asked if there was any indication as to when the sale of cigarettes and alcohol would be on the table, he smiled and said: “I knew that cigarettes and tobacco would come up again!”

Elaborating later he added: “As regards tobacco and cigarettes, I think let us wait for that moment when this matter will be dealt with and finalised.”