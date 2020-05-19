Take-away prices, turnaround delivery time a turn off for clients

Soweto resident Tshepo Mncube is elated most of his favourite eateries are back in business, delivering mouth-watering fast food items.

Mncube, however, has few concerns about the prices and turnaround time of fast food delivery services. e is also worried whether eatery staff were following Covid-19 hygienic measures to the letter.

"I recently ordered a pizza and it was delivered after three hours. The other concern is that wearing a mask is uncomfortable for ordinary individuals.

"Imagine fast food outlets workers having to wear masks while preparing food in a kitchen that has stoves and ovens which generate a lot of heat and cause workers to sweat constantly to a point that they remove their masks, and if they are ill they could pass the diseases on to their fellow colleagues," he said.

Mncube added that a popular pizza outlet, which usually delivers for free, sent a text message that they should start coughing up for deliveries, while other fast food outlets have raised their delivery fees. "It seems like these outlets are taking advantage of the situation by charging higher prices," he said.