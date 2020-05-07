State plan to introduce electronic driving licences within two years

The process will also ensure that the technology is up to date, safe and that there are no disruptions in the printing of the cards, which has previously been experienced. The re-engineering of the agency's process flow will also ensure automation of support services at all levels to eliminate potential for fraud, he said.

Moemi said the machine that is used to print licence cards has itself reached its useful lifespan and the suppliers of ink and related aspects to print the current cards had indicated that it will in the space of 48 months be discontinued completely.

“It's a race now against time for the replacement of the machine and of ensuring that we are able have a modern, world-class card,” he said.

MPs heard that the National Treasury has also given the department the go-ahead to reinvest some of the money it generates towards this recapitalising and modernising of its systems over the next five years.

“From the liquidity point of view, the entity is doing exceptionally well,” said the transport boss.

The entity was anticipating a total revenue of R267m before Covid-19 hit SA and now expects to lose a revenue of about R19m a month due to the coronavirus. “But we think the DLCA is in a healthy position and will be able to stomach the loss of revenue and be able to continue with the modernisation programme,” said Moemi.

He said they plan to print about 3 million driving licence cards annually for the next five years. Their current baseline has been about 2.4 million driving licence cards produced every year, with 2.7 million produced last year.