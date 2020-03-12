Five traffic officials arrested for graft

Five traffic officials are among nine people arrested over truck licences issued to people in the Free State who never actually took the tests.

According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), the so-called "jockeys" took the tests but the licences were instead given to other people who were never tested.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said the alleged corruption involved two examiners, three administration clerks and four jockeys, all based in Bethlehem.