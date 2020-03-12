South Africa

Five traffic officials arrested for graft

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 12 March 2020 - 11:52
Image: bakhtiarzein / 123RF Stock Photo

Five traffic officials are among nine people arrested over truck licences issued to people in the Free State who never actually took the tests.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said the alleged corruption involved two examiners, three administration clerks and four jockeys, all based in Bethlehem.

"The applicants are introduced by the driving school instructors to the examiners, who are supposed to do the tests. Money will then be paid to the examiners or driving school instructor by the applicant, or vice-versa," said Zwane.

"In cases where the money is paid to the driving school instructor, he will then give the money to the examiner."

In some instances, everything was arranged with the instructor, who acted as a middleman.

"The corruption is initiated by the driving school instructors, who will be addressed as secondary targets. The examiners at the driving licence testing centres are the primary targets."

More arrests are expected.

