Arrests at N4 lockdown roadblock as police send motorists back home

At least two people were arrested and nine others sent back home at a roadblock on the N4 highway between Mpumalanga and Gauteng on Friday.

The operation — which was attended by MECs from both provinces — was meant to strengthen and monitor compliance by public transport operators and other road users during the extended lockdown.

Mpumalanga community safety MEC Gabisile Tshabalala sent a stern warning to motorists who might attempt to travel without permits.

“This is a 24-hour operation. We have deployment from both provinces to make sure no-one is illegally crossing from one province to another. People should not take chances, we are very strict. People who are deployed here know that very well and are radical about ensuring compliance,” Tshabalala said.