Traffic information employees unpaid for eight months

About 66 former employees of Tasima (Pty) Ltd – a company contracted by the department of transport’s Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) to build a traffic information system – have not been paid salaries since December 2018.

The electronic National Traffic Information System (eNaTIS) built by Tasima is the department of transport’s official register for vehicles, driving licences, contravention and accident data.

Tasima was contracted by RTMC in 2001 to build eNaTIS. It was initially a five-year contract, but according to RTMC, Tasima “clung onto the contract” and made about R2.5bn when the contract was supposed to cost R335m, according to court papers.

In 2016, the Constitutional Court ordered Tasima to hand over eNaTIS and related services to RTMC.

Tasima and RTMC are in a legal dispute about whether RTMC was obligated to insource Tasima’s employees after eNaTIS was handed over to the department.