ANC ignores the law in haste to seize power in Tshwane

The decision by the Gauteng provincial executive to seek an appeal against the court judgment ruling that the dissolution of the Tshwane council was unlawful is indicative of how the ANC no longer cares about justice and the constitution.

Instead they are hellbent on seizing power in Tshwane through any and all undemocratic means possible. Last week, the North Gauteng High Court issued a scathing judgment against the Gauteng provincial executive and their antics in attempting to seize power in Tshwane.

The judges systematically dismantled every single argument that the province deployed in their desperate attempt to illegitimately dissolve the Tshwane council.

There was not a single issue of substance that David Makhura and Lebogang Maile's lawyers were able to convince the judges on. The court ruling emphasised repeatedly how specific issues were not argued substantively or how in some cases the province simply did not have any evidence to back up their claims.

Further to that the courts unpacked Maile's responsibilities in terms of the Systems Act, highlighting that when councillors fail to do their duties such as attending meetings he has a responsibility to discipline those councillors.