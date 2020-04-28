Local entrepreneurs welcome plans for new landscape on spaza shops

Small businesses have welcomed plans by the government to clamp down on spaza shops that are trading outside the confines of the law.

​Finance minister Tito Mboweni recently announced that after the Covid-19 lockdown it would be compulsory for spaza shops to have trading permits, bank accounts and be tax compliant as well as open their businesses for regular health inspections.

Mboweni's plan comes after years of complaints from township entrepreneurs that competition from foreign nationals who run spazas and big retail shops operating from malls was driving them out of business. The local entrepreneurs have also been crying foul that they were required to have trading permits and be registered for tax to run spaza shops while foreign-owned spaza shops flouted regulations.

Andile Ntingi, the founder of consulting firm GetBiz, said Mboweni's pronouncements were long overdue.