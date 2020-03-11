South Africa

Free State traffic officials bust for truck licensing racket

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 11 March 2020 - 17:41
Nine people, including five officials, have been arrested for corruption in the Free State.
Nine people, including five officials, have been arrested for corruption in the Free State.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Five traffic officials are among nine people arrested over truck licences issued to people in the Free State who never actually took the tests.

According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), so-called “jockeys” took the tests but the licences were instead given to other people, who were never tested.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said the alleged corruption involved two examiners, three administration clerks and four jockeys, all based in Bethlehem.

“The applicants are introduced by the driving school instructors to the examiners, who are supposed to do the tests. Money will then be paid to the examiners or driving school instructor by the applicant, or vice versa,” said Zwane.

Free State traffic cop fined a 'lenient' R10,000 for demanding a bribe

A Free State traffic officer has been fined R10 000 for demanding a bribe from a public transport operator
News
1 week ago

“In cases where the money is paid to the driving school instructor, he will then give the money to the examiner.”

In some instances, everything was arranged with the instructor, who acted as a middleman.

“The corruption is initiated by the driving school instructors, who will be addressed as secondary targets. The examiners at the driving licence testing centres are the primary targets.

“Truck (code 14) licences were issued to individuals who were not psychically tested themselves, but a so-called 'jockey' was used to do the physical testing on the applicant’s behalf,” said Zwane.

More arrests are expected.

Man arrested for allegedly producing fake vehicle documents and licence plates

A 53-year-old Johannesburg man was arrested this week for allegedly issuing fake vehicle registration certificates, licence discs and registration ...
News
1 week ago

Ten arrested in Limpopo for roadworthy certificate 'fraud'

An owner and nine officials from two privately owned vehicle-testing stations have been arrested in Limpopo on allegations that they fraudulently ...
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
Waiting in Wuhan: SA citizen living in lockdown while awaiting repatriation
X