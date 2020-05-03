Two arrested for possession of 60kg of dagga in KZN

Police arrested two people after two compressed dagga parcels weighing 60kg were found inside their vehicle in Paulpietersburg, KwaZulu-Natal, in the early hours of Sunday.

“Police were conducting an operation on Main Road when a vehicle with two occupants was spotted. A search was conducted and more than 60kg of dagga parcels were found,” police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said.

Gwala said a 45-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were arrested and charged with possession of dagga.